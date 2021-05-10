Keron Cottoy Called up to West Indies Training Camp

Vincentian Cricket all rounder Keron Cottoy is finally reaping the benefit of two consistent seasons in regional cricket.

Cottoy has been called up to the West Indies training camp in preparation for the upcoming series against South Africa. Cottoy says he is elated with the call up.

Cottoy has played in nine first class matches between 2020 and 2021, scoring 467 runs, with the highest of 103 not out at an average of 42.45, he took nine wickets in the nine bowling innings with best figures of 3 for 41.

Cottoy was the West Indies u-19 players of the year in 2008.

His call up to the West Indies training camp comes on the heels of Sunil Ambris losing his white ball retainer contract.

