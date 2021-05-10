Sulphur Dioxide Emitted will not Affect the Island

Sulphur Dioxide so2 continues to be emitted from La Soufriere volcano by the tonnes and according to gas specialist Dr. Thomas Christopher, it will not directly impact the island.

Speaking on radio, Friday, Dr. Christopher who is now lead scientist monitoring the volcano, explained that the gases go up into the atmosphere and while they may affect temperatures, the island, by it self, will not be impacted adversely.

Dr. Christopher has been taking measurements of gases emitted from the volcano since January, while it was still effusively erupting. He noted that after the volcano explosively erupted, gas temperatures have varied.

The alert level of La Soufriere was on Thursday downgraded to orange. Dr. Christopher said over the past 24 hours there have been no unusual activities taking place at the volcano. He said they continue to closely monitor the volcano noting that the alert level could go back to red if there is an explosion.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...