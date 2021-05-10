World Central Kitchen Providing Hot Meals to Displaced Vincentians

The non-profit organisation – The World Central Kitchen arrived in SVG one day following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere, and has since been providing hot meals to thousands of displaced Vincentians.

Friday our news new team visited their location at the Hospitality and Maritime Institute at Diamond and spoke to operations manager Zomi Frankcom who shared the mission of the World Central Kitchen and its activities on island since the explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

Frankcom says operations for the organisation in SVG is different when compared to disasters elsewhere due to the vast dispersement of displaced persons in need. She said having persons in multiple locations across the island has been the only real challenge the team has faced.

The organisation currently distributes meals on the Leeward and Windward sides of the island to both public and private shelters.

While international volunteers have risen to the occasion, local volunteers have been instrumental in the World Central Kitchen’s ability to provide over 7- thousand meals daily. Frankcom noted that locals chefs and students from the SVG Community College Culinary and Hospitality department have all been an integral part of the organisation’s successful work on ground.

Daily assessments carried out by the World Central Kitchen’s ground team are being used to determine the duration of their operations on ground, but Frankcom says they will be here for as long as they are needed. She also shared information for how persons may lend support to the organisation’s mission.

The World Central Kitchen remains closed to the public for safety and logistic purposes. All distribution of meals is done through their delivery personnel, however persons requesting meals can do so through the social media channels at wckitchen on instagram or via email: [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...