MENTAL HEALTH AND CRISES

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the dengue outbreak, the recent explosive eruption of La Soufriere, the subsequent floods and looming uncertainty, Vincentians at large have experienced their fair share of challenges which have affected the mental health of a number of people in the country.

Speaking on SVGTV’s The View Point program counsellor assigned to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre Odelia Thomas said, many persons especially those who have been displaced have develop a range of emotional and psychological problems.

Thomas said that this month is observed as Mental Health Awareness Month where the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre will join other countries around the world to bring awareness to mental health, fight stigma and advocate for persons living with mental illnesses and their family.

The activities for mental health awareness month are being observed under the theme: You Are Not Alone. Counsellor Thomas said that the theme reminds her of how important community is to a persons’ mental health especially in a time of crisis.

Thomas further explained how a child’s mental health can be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the volcano eruption. She said that teenagers and younger children below 10 years are affected differently.

Counsellor and local chair for the Caribbean Male Action Network ‘CARIMAN’ – Kesley Cambridge was also a panelist on The View Point programme. He spoke on ways parents can help children cope with the challenges facing the country.

