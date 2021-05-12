La Soufriere Volcano Is Currently Not In A Dangerous State

Lead Scientist monitoring La Soufriere volcano gas specialist Dr. Thomas Christopher said the amount of gas being emitted from the volcano varied.

Speaking on radio Tuesday Dr. Thomas said from recent test done on Sunday May 7th there were only 200 tonnes of gas emitted per day which is 800 tonnes less than the week before.

Dr. Christopher said that the volcano is currently not in a dangerous state though it continues to release gas .

The gas specialist further noted that though the gas being release has been decreasing this does not determine what the volcano could do next.

Dr Christopher also noted that there is nothing to worry about with the new vent that was created. He said the vent has reconfigure the upper part of the crater which will lead to a crater lake at La Soufriere..

