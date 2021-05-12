Opposition Walks Out of Parliament

Opposition Leader-Dr. Godwin Friday and member of Parliament for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock spoke with reporters on the position taken inside Parliament on the matter allegedly involving the Government Senator and Deputy Speaker – Ashelle Morgan

The Opposition Leader made it clear that they support the supplementary budget estimates of 170 million dollars to assist with the rehabilitation and reconstruction work in SVG after the eruption of La Soufriere volcano. This was one of the main items to be debated in Parliament today.

