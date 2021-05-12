Protest in Front Parliament

Outside Parliament yesterday a number of concerned citizens were on the picket line calling for the removal of the Senator and Deputy Speaker Ashelle Morgan.

Though an investigation is ongoing the protesters are of the view that good sense should have prevailed in dealing with the matter.

Some of the protestors made it clear that their position on the matter has nothing to do with politics

The protesters did not take too well the news that the Opposition Leader was suspended from the rest of the day’s proceedings of Parliament

A truckload of Police Officers immediately arrived on the scene to quell the situation. At on point there was a verbal clash with Commissioner of Police Colin John and Opposition Senator Israel Bruce as the Parliament gate was being chained up.

Lawyer, Kay Bacchus Baptiste who is a former Senator for the Opposition New Democratic Party is representing Cornelius John, the man who made the allegations against the Senator and Assistant DPP for their alleged involvement in the shooting incident. Bacchus said after three weeks and counting, she has not heard anything further on the matter.

