Vincy Premier League 3.0 Launch

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association yesterday officially launched the 2021 Vincy Premier League (vpl) ten/10 tournament under the theme ‘from the ashes we rise’.

The tournament will be played from 15th to 30th May at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Six Franchises will contest the tournament; Dark View Explorers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Gardens Rangers, Salt Pond Breakers, Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Grenadines Divers. The defending champions is La Soufriere Hikers

Speaking at the official launch newly appointed president of the SVG Cricket Association, Romel Currency, pointed out the nature of the current environment in which the tournament is being staged; in the midst of a global pandemic and dealing with the effects of the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, he noted that the VPL ten/10 represents the importance of the further development of cricket in SVG.

Currency, spoke on the association’s humanitarian efforts to assist cricketers who were affected by the explosive eruption of the volcano.

Currency gave the assurance that the cricket association has and continues to do everything in it power to ensure that this year’s VPL is successful and safe.

Vice President of Cricket West Indies and president of the Windward Island Cricket Board, Dr. Kishore Shallow in his role as tournament director, said he considers this competition another historic, in following up with a third edition in less than a year, given all the challenges SVG is facing.

Shallow expressed appreciation to dream eleven; who have been the title sponsor since the inception of the tournament; as well as the Prime Minister and Government of SVG.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...