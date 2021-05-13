Continuity Of Learning Program To Return Students To The Classroom

Students across SVG will return to physical and virtual learning through a four phase program designed by the Ministry of Education to return all students to the classroom.

Minister of Education Curtis King shared the details of the four phase program in Parliament. He said the first phase dubbed “return to happiness’ which involved giving psychosocial support to students in shelters, began on May 3rd 2021.

This was followed closely by the second phase on May 11th which features informal teaching and learning activities with said students.

The Minister detailed the plans for the additional phases three and four .

Where possible, the Education Minister says face to face learning will commence in schools that meet the criteria to allow the safe return to that format of teaching. Students and teachers are expected to continue to follow the Ministry of Education’s existing safety protocols.

Minister King said learning hubs are also being procured by the Government to safely house students who will return to face to face instruction as well as the distribution of tablets to students in grades two, three and four to ensure their participation with the online classes.

Parents Responsible for Tablets Upkeep and Repairs

Education Minister said parents will be responsible for the upkeep and general repairs of tablets distributed to students across SVG.

He noted that the Ministry has been receiving reports from parents about damaged devices that were previously distributed. He said where possible the Ministry has been assisting, however parents must be mindful that the responsibility is theirs to ensure the tablet’s functionality.

