Government to Strengthen Planning Law in Red Zone

Lead monitoring scientist Dr. Thomas Christopher said the safety of persons returning to the red zone will be determined on how safe the government can make the areas for people to reoccupy.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that currently there are a lot of cleaning that need to be done both in the red and orange zones. However he highlighted some of the challenges that is being faced in the northern part of the country with the cleaning up process.

Prime Minister said going forward the Government has to be more vigilant and strengthen the planning laws in the red zone.

