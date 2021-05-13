Monthly Income Support For Volcano Affected Persons

10.5 million dollars have been set aside in the supplementary budget for income support for farmers from the red and orange zones.

So said Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves who gave a break down of monies allocated to persons affected by the volcano eruption which will be given out at the end of this month.

The Minister said farmers will receive monthly income support of 500 until the end of the year and an additional 500 dollar one off payment for production support.

Non farmers in the red and orange zone will also receive income support of 400 dollar for three months.

3.8 million dollars have also been budgeted for farmers outside of the red and orange zone.

In addition, four thousand, five hundred ( 4,500) vulnerable people have been identified to benefit from love boxes and food vouchers worth 150 dollars.

8 million dollars was allocated to feed persons in shelters and hotels for the next two months.

it is estimated that more than 10- thousand farmers, including fishers will receive some form of support from the government.

The Finance Minister said other form of support will be provided from other agencies and organisations.

