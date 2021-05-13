Subcommittees Managing Relief Supplies

Food, water, medicines, cots and mattresses are some of the main relief supplies that SVG continues to receive in the aftermath of the eruption of La Soufriere volcano

This was noted in parliament by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was asked by Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday what relief supplies has the Government received and expects to receive.

PM Gonsalves said as the situation on ground evolves with persons moving back into the orange zone, the Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes will soon update the list of needs at this time.

Discussing the storage and equitable distribution of the relief supplies, PM Gonsalves said subcommittees under NEMO are responsible for the storage and tracking of supplies.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Gonsalves said an IT system was developed with the help of ( Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency- CEDEMA and the World Food Program that is keeping track of the supplies.

The Prime Minister also noted that the distribution of supplies is being governed by persons appointed by NEMO or local subcommittees and refuted claims that political biases are governing the distribution of the relief supplies

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...