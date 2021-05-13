Updates On La Soufriere Volcano

Lead monitoring scientist Dr. Thomas Christopher said that the episode of explosive activity coming from the volcano is now “behind us”.

Providing his daily update on radio Dr. Christopher said in the coming days and weeks they will be closely monitoring what happen next but for now the volcano is out of the dangerous phase

The Volcanologist said gases were measured yesterday and there are 208 tonnes being released per day which is also a good sign that things are dying down

Dr. Christopher further noted that of the four gases measured yesterday more carbon dioxide is being released daily.

Dr. Christopher also used the opportunity to speak a bit on a huge rock with very beautiful crystals found by the seismic monitoring team.

Dr. Christopher will be leaving SVG on Friday. Testing of gases will continue and be done by persons locally who were trained to do so.

