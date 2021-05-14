PAYING LAST RESPECTS

Queen’s Counsel Parnell Randolph Campbell was laid to rest on the 13th May 2021 following a state funeral at the Methodist church.

As a mark of respect flags across SVG were flown at half-mast.

As his body lay in state at the House of Assembly, government officials, colleagues from the legal fraternity and ordinary citizens came to pay their last respects to the man described as a patriotic Vincentian who served the country with distinction as a politician, a lawyer and in his private life.

P.R. Campbell served as Attorney General under the New Democratic Party government. He was also the first parliamentary representative for Central Kingstown under the NDP.

Current leader of the NDP and opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday along with other members of the party remember the stalwart who they say will be greatly missed.

Members of the legal fraternity also came out in their numbers to pay their respects to the man who served as a mentor to many.

Persons from all walks of life waited in a long line to ensure they get a final glimpse of the man who offered legal advice on the popular Law And You Programme on SVGTV for the past 24 years. Many said they knew him from Barrouallie as a simple person who touched their lives in one way or the other.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...