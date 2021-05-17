Four Shelters Remain On Lockdown

Four emergency shelters remain on lockdown. They are located in Stubbs, Biabou and North Union on the Windward end, and the fourth is in Barrouallie on the Leeward end.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache told SVGTV news Thursday that while COVID-19 cases were recorded at other shelters a lock down was necessary at the four.

The CMO explained that persons who contracted COVID-19 in shelters are usually placed in isolation at the shelter or elsewhere.

Dr. Keizer Beache said testing of persons is one way of containing the spread of the virus and it is one of the recommended new protocols persons are asked to comply with in and out of shelters.

