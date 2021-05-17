Get Tested, Take Vaccine -PM

With some students and teachers returning to face to face teaching on Monday May 17, 2021, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to teachers to take the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested.

In a circular to teachers prior to the explosive eruption of La Soufriere, they were informed that they would be tested every two weeks, once they have not been vaccinated.

PM Gonsalves stressed the importance of getting tested or vaccinated

PM Gonsalves said while he is urging teachers to get tested and vaccinated, he is also asking that parents allow their children under 18, to get tested

