Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince said the new target for SVG to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by having 70% of population vaccinated is likely to be April 2022.

The Minister made this announcement in Parliament on Tuesday, after leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday asked the Minister to give an update on the vaccination drive and reaching the target of 75 to 80 percent of the population being vaccinated thus achieving herd immunity.

The Opposition Leader also asked the Minister about the implications for the country if the vaccination is not achieved..

