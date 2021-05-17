No Vincy Mas In June – July

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James has revealed that while considerations were being given to some variation of Vincy Mas to be held this year with both virtual and physical events, the April 9th explosive eruption of La Soufriere has derailed those plans.

He told Parliament that this coupled with the low inoculation of Vincentians (just under 10% of the population), has made it unlikely that there will be any celebrations during the traditional June to July period. He noted however that a later production of some variation is possible.

The Carnival Development Cooperation is responsible for the production of Vincy Mas, a staple earner for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This will be the second consecutive year that the island will not be able to hold its signature festival since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first reported case on island in March 2020.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...