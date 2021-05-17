Over 3,000 Took 2nd Dose Of Vaccine

Three months after administering the first batch of COVID- 19 vaccines in SVG, just over 13-thousand persons have taken the jab with 3-thousand already taken the 2nd dose.

So said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache who is not pleased with the numbers, and pointed out that the vaccination drive was impacted by La Soufriere eruption however they are hoping to ramp up the vaccination drive now that things seems to quiet down.

The CMO said that vaccine hesitancy remains high for varying reasons noting that most of the vaccines already in the state are expected to expire at the end of the month. The CMO said they are hoping to get more vaccines from COVAX on an exchange arrangement.

The CMO also reported that there have been no deaths from COVID- 19 vaccines in SVG and pointed out that persons can take the second dose anytime after four weeks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...