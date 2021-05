The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association earlier this week officially launched the 2021 Vincy Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Tournament, under the theme ‘from the ashes we rise’.

Svgtv sports caught up with the captains of the six competing teams at the launching ceremony at the conference room of the national Sports Council at arnos Vale. The captains say they are ready to play good cricket.

