CWSA Restores Water To Georgetown

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority – CWSA Garth Saunder reported today that the Perseverance water has been cleaned and water is now fully restored in Georgetown and surrounding communities.

Saunders reminded persons to be mindful of water wastage, noting that they are finding several leaks in pipelines which were damaged, as a result of the eruption of the volcano.

The CWSA CEO said that, it will take several weeks before water is fully restored up to Sandy Bay and communities further north.

