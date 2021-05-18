NEMO Recommends Georgetown to Rabacca Can Be Reoccupied

Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation Michelle Forbes has recommended that residents from Georgetown to Rabacca in the red zone can return home to reoccupied their communities.

The decision of doing so was expected to be finalised at an emergency meeting yesterday.

The NEMO Director is said to have made her recommendation following an assessment done on Sunday by a team from the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit of which she was part.

Forbes said the Police Station in Georgetown is back in operation, however, she noted that other communities in the red zone are not yet ready to be reoccupied.

The CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit team reached as far as Fancy and reported on the extent of damage observed in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Forbes said that there is still a reluctance of people, wanting to return to the orange zone.

To date she said just over 80 persons have left the shelters to go back to their communities in the orange zone even though they were told they can be reoccupied almost two weeks ago.

