On Monday the Passports and Immigration department launched the new 48 page electronic passports for citizens, diplomats and officials.

At a simple ceremony, Chief Immigration Officer Beverly Walker, said, that the passports are of high quality with new enhanced security features. She noted the significance and importance of having an e-passport.

Walker said persons should not be in a rush to change their passport to an e-passport, once it has not expired.

The e-passports were expected to be completed in late 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay. The cost for the upgrade passports has also been increased.

SVG is the second country in the OECS to have an e-passport. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was lauded for the initiative. Speaking at the ceremony Prime Minister Gonsalves said it was not an easy task and noted that it is a milestone for SVG.

