Remain Vigilant Volcano Still In Unrest – Volcanologist

Almost a month since the last explosion was recorded on April 22nd, seismic activity at La Soufriere volcano remains very quiet.

So says lead monitoring scientist, Volcanologist, Dr. Adam Stinton who asked that persons remain vigilant.

Providing an update on the volcano on radio, Dr. Stinton says, the monitoring team continues to observe steam coming from the volcano which remains in a residual unrest.

Dr. Stinton said another measurement for gases at the volcano will be done on Tuesday. The Volcanologist reminded persons that it is important to remain vigilant noting that it is still unsafe for persons to return to the red zone.

The monitoring team has been unable to reinstall monitoring equipment on La Soufriere mountain slope. Dr. Stinton said, this exercise can only be done with the aid of a helicopter.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he will make the necessary arrangements for this to happen.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...