Results VPL Ten/10

The Dream Eleven Vincy Premier League Ten/10 Tournament opened on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match up La Soufriere Hikers beat Fort Charlotte Strikers by 9 wickets, La Soufriere Hikers SCORED 48-1 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers MADE 43-9 off 10 overs.

In the second encounter on Saturday Dark View Explorers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 57 runs, Dark View Explorers KNOCKED 83-5 off 10 overs, Botanical Gardens Rangers PUT ON 26 off 6.4 overs.

On Sunday Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers won their respective matches. In the morning match, Fort Charlotte Strikers made 86-4 off their 10 overs, then restricted Botanical Gardens Rangers to 62-4 off 10 overs to win by 24 runs.

Salt Pond Breakers gained an 11-run victory over Grenadines Divers Sunday afternoon. Salt Pond Breakers smashed 67-4 off 10 overs, Grenadines Divers MADE 58-8 off 10 overs.

In the games played Monday, Grenadines Divers fell short against Dark View Explorers in the morning match. Divers took to the crease first and smashed 99 for 2 off 10 overs, however it was not enough as La Soufriere hikers cruised to 100 for 4 off 9 overs to win by 6 wickets.

And in the afternoon match, Salt Pond Breakers amassed a massive 138 for 4 off 10 overs to defeat Dark View Explorers, who were 95 all out in 10 overs, by 43 runs.

Action in the ten/10 competition will continues Tuesday at the Arnos vale sports complex, at 11:30am Botanical Garden Rangers face La Soufriere Hikers, and at 1:30 pm Fort Charlotte Strikers go up against Dark View Explorers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...