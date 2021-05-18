Up To 50% Reduction In Fees For Vincentian Students at All UWI Campuses

Vincentian students across all campuses of the University of the West Indies will benefit from a reduction in their fees by 50% and higher in special cases over the next year.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves speaking on the agreement with the permission of UWI Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles. The reduction applies to first time students and those continuing their studies at the UWI.

Students at the UWI Open Campus will also benefit from a reduction in fees.

The Prime Minister shared that the reduction in fees also extends to student’s accommodation fees for persons staying in University operated housing.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the reduction in fees will be a big help to Vincentian students.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also used the opportunity to speak about concerns raised by President of the Vincentian Students Association at the UWI Cave Hill Campus – Shanel Lampkin for Vincentian students in Barbados.

The PM gave them the assurance that the reduction in fees will apply to students who opt to stay on campus over the holiday period, as they would be otherwise displaced upon returning home.

He also noted that for students returning home to SVG some aid will be given to facilitate their stay in quarantine.

