BABY SHOWER FOR DISPLACED EXPECTANT MOMS

A group of Vincentian philanthropists, spearheaded by educator Latoya De Roche on the 18th May 2021 hosted a baby shower for some fifty expectant moms who have been displaced by the eruption of La Soufriere.

At the elaborate shower hosted at The Sunset Shores Hotel, the mothers who attended the event in groups of two were presented with gifts, prizes and baby items totalling upwards of fifty thousand EC dollars.

Speaking at the event, De Roche said the inspiration for the baby shower was sparked after meeting with expectant mom.

At the end of the event the expectant mothers walked away with almost everything needed to prepare them for the arrival of their little one.

One mother Mary-Ann Nero who had to leave her community of Sandy Bay shared her gratitude to the organisers.

Many of the other mothers were camera shy however they all expressed gratitude for the generosity meted out to them noting that it was their first baby shower.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Ministry Of Health including Senior Nutritionist – Nicole France who made an informative presentation on the importance of breastfeeding, as well as various sponsors, donors and their representatives.

