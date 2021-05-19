BRACE FOR AN INCREASE IN COST OF GOODS

President of the SVG Consumer Association Junior Bacchus has warned that Vincentian consumers could face an increase in the price of goods in the aftermath of La Soufriere eruption which has destroyed approximately one third of local agricultural produce.

In an interview with SVGTV News Bacchus described the double whammy of the eruption of La Soufriere volcano and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on the economy.

Given the strenuous period the country is facing, Bacchus said now is the time for consumers to be frugal and reduce spoilage in order to maximise their dollar.

Bacchus also advised consumers to shop around and be discriminatory with their dollar. This was in addition to the warning he issued to consumers to be on the lookout for expired goods and those not fit for consumption amidst food shortages.

Bacchus said in the near future the consumer association will be advocating for the Consumer Protection Bill 2020 to officially become a law.

The bill which was brought to parliament by former Minister Of Trade Sir Louis Straker seeks to establish the duties and obligations of suppliers as well as the administrative and legal frameworks for the identification of violations involving the supply of goods and services, unfair trade practices, transactions, unfair contract terms and the physical and financial security of consumers.

