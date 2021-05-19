Vincy Premier League Ten/10 Day 5 Results

Fort Charlotte Strikers played some good cricket today in the Vincy Premier League ten/10 tournament at the Arnos Vale playing field to defeat one of the strongest teams in the competition, Salt Pond Breakers by 3 runs.

Strikers won the toss and chose to bat first, only to put up 80 for 6 off 10 overs. Salt Pond breakers in their run chase fell short only managing to score 77 for 4 off ten over’s.

In the second game today, the Grenadines Divers had a much needed victory over Botanical Garden Rangers, Rangers won the toss and bat first knocking 81 for 4 off ten over’s, in reply Grenadines Divers cruised to 82 for 1 in just 7 overs to win by 9 wickets.

Action in the competition continues Thursday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, from 11:30am Grenadines Divers will face Dark View Explorers, then at 1:30pm it will be a rematch of the finals in VPL 2 when Salt Pond Breakers go up against La Soufriere Hikers.

