Dengue Fever Cases On The Decline In SVG

Dengue fever cases in SVG have reportedly reduced significantly when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

So says Chief Environmental Officer Neri James in an interview with SVGTV News. James says, there is still an outbreak but not as extreme, noting that they are now getting on average 5 cases per week when compared to 100 plus cases per week in 2020.

James credits the decreased to the intensified programme undertaken by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to deal with the dengue outbreak which he said included inspections and fogging exercises.

