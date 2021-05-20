Inland Revenue Wins Claim Against Courts SVG

The Inland Revenue Department has won a 7 year long tax battle against Unicomer Courts St. Vincent Limited in which the furniture and appliance store will have to cough up millions of dollars to the department.

High Court judge Nicola Byer, asked Courts SVG limited to pay up monies owed to the inland revenue department for increased tax liability amounting to just over 13-million dollars and other fees. The tax assessment and liability are to be paid for the years 2007 to 2011.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Kelvin Pompey say it is a historic victory for SVG, moreso, the Inland Revenue Department..

It has been reported that Court SVG Limited objected to increasing its tax liability following an audit done and the matter was also before the Income Tax Commissioners who also decided that Courts SVG must pay up, but the company is said to have refused to do so.

Pompey said they were confident of winning the case even if they were the defendants.

The Comptroller said that it is never their intention to take matters to the court as they would gives companies time to pay and try to work out matters in house.

Pompey said they will continue to work with companies who find themselves in a similar position.

