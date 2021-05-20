Persons Not Willing To Leave Shelters – PM

On May 6 based on a recommendation from The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the Government lowered the alert level for the La Soufriere volcano from Red to Orange. Following this, the green light was given for residents of communities in the orange zone to return home, however two weeks later, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said they have found that a number of these residents are not yet willing to return to their home.

According to NEMO during the last two weeks only 86 persons have left the shelters.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...