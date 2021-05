Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said residents of communities south of Rabacca, which are in the red zone, can return home, even if it is just for cleaning.

Earlier in the week, the National Emergency Management Organisation- NEMO recommended that persons can reoccupy the communities from Georgetown to Rabacca.

During the daily update on radio Wednesday, Volcanologist Dr. Adam Stinton noted there were no unusual activity coming from the volcano which continues to be in a state of unrest.

