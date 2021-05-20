SVG’S Overseas Based Athletes In Medal Positions

Some of svg’s overseas based athletes found themselves in medal positions, following their various championships over this last week. In Jamaica, at the ISSA Boys & Girls Champs, Handal Roban, Uroy Ryan and Verrol Sam all found themselves on the podium, to earn points for their schools.

From left to right: Verrol Sam, Handal Roban, Uroy Ryan

Verrol led the way, with a 2nd place finish in the Class 1 High Jump for Kingston College. He cleared the bar at 2.00m, which broke the National U20 Record of 1.98m held by Sylmond Jack.

Handal, who is at Jamaica College, and had previously set national records in the U20 800m & 1500m, earned a bronze medal in the Class 1 1500m, in 4:01.48s. He also ran the 800, where he was 0.9 seconds off the National Record, when he finished 4th in 1:50.39s.

Uroy also contributed 3rd place points to help JC take the title, when he took the bronze in the Class 1 Long Jump. He went a distance of 7.47m, which would have been another national record, but the wind reading was over the limit.

Kemroy Cupid

There were also outstanding performances from athletes at conference championships in the U.S. Kemroy Cupid, was in winner’s row, when he won the KCAC Conference 100m in 10.62s.

Tamara Woodley

Also running away with gold, was Tamara Woodley in the Western Athletic Conference. The freshman at the University of Texas, did the double in the 200m in 23.96, and the 400m, in 53.54s.

Shafiqua

Shafiqua Maloney, was 3rd in the SEC Conference Championship. The University of Arkansas Senior, ran a time of 2:02.56s. She will compete for Arkansas one final time, at the NCAA National Championships later this month.

Mikeisha Welcome

Triple Jump record holder, Mikeisha Welcome jumped to 3rd place, for her University of Oklahoma, at the BIG12 Conference Championship, with a distance of 13.30m.

