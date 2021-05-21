16.6m Dollars Owed By Courts SVG

Courts SVG Limited, now has to cough up some 16.6 million EC dollars to the Inland Revenue Department, which the comptroller is hoping can be paid in a timely manner.

The furniture and appliances store had taken the matter to the High Court in 2018, after refusing to pay an increase in liability taxes to the Inland Revenue Department for the period 2007 – 2011.

Comptroller Pompey said they look forward to the payments being made as the country can do well with the funds.

Pompey said to date Courts SVG Limited has been paying its fair share of taxes, and the Inland Revenue Department will engage the company moving forward.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...