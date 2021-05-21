COVID-19 Guidelines Still In Place

Members of the public have been reminded that the protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are still in place.

The reminder came in notice issued by the Agency for Public Information which said person should be reminded that mask-wearing in spaces to which the public has access is mandatory, these include all Government buildings, passenger vehicles, private and public shelters, among others. Minibus owners and drivers are also reminded that the limits placed on the number of passengers they can carry are still in place and will be enforced.

The API said the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment also wish to inform the public, that for the upcoming holiday weekend the no mass gathering protocols will be strictly enforced and that no beach or river limes, boat rides, house parties, etc will be allowed.

Churches are also asked to continue adhering to the protocols put in place for them to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 in this country is contained.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

