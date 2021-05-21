Inland Revenue Empower To Challenge Tax Defaulters

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey, says there are several companies in SVG that continue to default on taxes.

With the recent victory against furniture and appliance store Courts St. Vincent limited Pompey said , the department is empowered to go after companies that are not in the habit of paying up their taxes. He said on other hand, tax payers can also exercise their right to object.

Pompey said the Inland Revenue Department acknowledges the challenges faced by some companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, however he said some companies seemed to be using these events as an excuse not to pay their taxes.

The Inland Revenue Comptroller said while there are many companies in the state which owe taxes, the challenge remains with self employed persons, which they are seeking to address.

