Investigation into Viral Video of Senior Police Officer

An internal investigation has been launched into the handling a family dispute by a Senior Police Officer after a video of the incident made its way on social media with persons being critical of the actions of the Senior Police Officer.

The video showed the responding Senior Officer engaged in a heated exchange with one of the individuals that the complaint was launched against.

Commissioner John told SVGTV News today that the investigation is ongoing.

The incident appeared to have stemmed from a conflict over the ownership of a family property that was initially occupied by at least two of the persons seen on the video. That dispute is reportedly before the court.

