Police To Enforce COVID-19 Protocols

The Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in a news release issued yesterday said it will be seeking to ensure the enforcement of the COVI19 protocols for Whit Monday (holiday) weekend.

Over the past weeks pre-covid scenes of mass social gatherings including packed bars, and overloaded omnibuses have been observed with concerns raised by some members of the public about another spike in COVID-19 cases

SVGTV News spoke with Commissioner of Police, Colin John on the matter in a telephone interview and he said officers will be more robust going forward to ensure the present COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

On the issue of overloaded omnibuses, Commissioner John said the Traffic department has been vigilant with omnibus operators to ensure they also adhere to the 12 person capacity stipulation under the current public health act.

