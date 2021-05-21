Vincy Premier League Day 6 Results

Vincy premier league ten/10 defending champions’ La Soufriere Hikers defeated the Salt Pond Breakers to mirror the VPL 2.0 finals in 2020, in the afternoon match yesterday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Hikers won the toss and chose to bat first, amassing 122 for 3 off ten overs.

In reply Salt Pond Breakers fell short, scoring 91 for 7 off 10 overs.

Earlier, Dark View Explorers defeated Grenadines Divers by 35 runs. Explorers chose to bat first and put up 117 for 4 off ten over’s; in response Divers reached 82 for 5 off ten overs.

At the end of day six in the VPL competition La Soufriere Hikers are top of the points standings on 8 points, behind them are Dark View Explorers on 6 points followed by Salt Pond Breakers on 4 points with a net run rate of 0.5 next in the standings are Fort Charlotte Strikers on 4 points with a net run rate of -0.971; behind then are Grenadines Divers and in the cellar position yet to win a match are Botanical Garden Rangers.

Action in the competition continues at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex Friday from 11:30 am Fort Charlotte Strikers will challenge Salt Pond Breakers, then at 1:30pm Botanical Garden Rangers face Dark View Explorers.

