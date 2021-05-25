Alleged Shooting Victim of Top Ranking Officials Calls for Justice

A call for justice has been made by Cornelius John of Diamond Village accompanied by his Attorney Kay- Bacchus Baptiste at a press conference

John says to date he has heard nothing from authorities concerning the April 13th 2021 incident where he was shot in his leg.

John alleged that three persons were present when he was shot in his leg including Senator and Deputy Speaker of the house Ashelle Morgan; Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson and another person yet to be named.

His claims were corroborated by his Attorney Kay Bacchus Baptiste who noted that a letter was sent to Commissioner of Police Colin John, Prime Minister of SVG and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the Director of Public Prosecution Sejilla Mc Dowald in relation to the matter. Bacchus Baptiste said to date there has been no response even to acknowledge receipt of the letter.

Bacchus outlined several issues she raised in the letter as she sought to find out why no charges have yet been made against anyone

Bacchus Baptiste said the Commissioner needs to be impartial in dealing with the matter. She noted that her client denies the cross complaint of assaulting Senator Morgan, Assistant DPP Nelson or the third unknown person. Bacchus Baptiste also denied that her client was being abusive to his wife which is being reported as a cause for the shooting incident. Bacchus Baptiste said there is a witness who is willing to support her client’s claims.

John also sought to correct claims that he has taken payments and cancelled the case, instead he says it is important for the accused to be held accountable for their actions. He called on several organisations to stand in solidarity with him as well as the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bacchus Baptiste, noted that there have been several inconsistencies in her client’s matter including the alleged concealment of the identity of the third person .

She highlighted that in the event the Commissioner and DPP are unable to carry out their duties in dealing with the matter it should be passed on to someone else to ensure justice is served.

Bacchus Baptiste also highlighted that a copy of her letter to the Commissioner was sent to the DPP to help increase traction in the matter, however she said she has not received any acknowledgement and that alternative measures may have to be taken. She noted however that these steps can be costly and justice should not have to be pursued at the expense of her client.

Commissioner Speaks on Cornelius John Case

SVGTV News spoke with Commissioner of Police Colin John on Friday in a telephone interview on the allegations against Senator Morgan, Assistant DPP Nelson and the unknown third party.

He says the investigations are ongoing.

It has been five weeks since Cornelius John was shot at his home in diamond.

