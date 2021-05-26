Gathering Data On Vaccines

As the national vaccination campaign continues, Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John said that have been gathering data to be better informed about the effectiveness of the vaccines being administered.

John who was on radio this morning said most of the data gathered for the Astrazeneca vaccine is on par with that in the United Kingdom and that the effectiveness of the vaccine is commendable

To date more than 18,500 people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been vaccinated which includes persons who have taken the second dose.

The Health Promotion Officer said they have ramped up the vaccination drives to make the vaccine accessible to more citizens

