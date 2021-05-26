    Latest
    News

    Leave Shelters And Go Back Home – PM

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    With some persons still reluctant to return to their home in the orange zone almost three weeks after they were told it was safe for them to do so, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on radio, pleaded with them to return home.

    The Prime Minister, who is in Cuba, said that Tuesday, was the time given for these persons to leave the shelters, stating that the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, was to assist them with transportation.

    The Prime Minister gave the assurance that persons will be provided with support once they return home. 

    PM Gonsalves said that hundreds of people have begun cleaning in the red and orange zones and as of next week, persons in the red zone, south of Rabacca can return home. 

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: