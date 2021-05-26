Leave Shelters And Go Back Home – PM

With some persons still reluctant to return to their home in the orange zone almost three weeks after they were told it was safe for them to do so, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, on radio, pleaded with them to return home.

The Prime Minister, who is in Cuba, said that Tuesday, was the time given for these persons to leave the shelters, stating that the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, was to assist them with transportation.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that persons will be provided with support once they return home.

PM Gonsalves said that hundreds of people have begun cleaning in the red and orange zones and as of next week, persons in the red zone, south of Rabacca can return home.

