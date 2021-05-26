Preparation For CPEA and CSEC

Senior Education Officer for primary schools Hannah Browne said organizing learning hubs for grade 6 and form five students who are preparing for the regional exams-CPEA and CSEC was a major challenge.

The tentative date for CPEA is July 27th and 28th while CSEC is scheduled for sometime in August, however, the Ministry is still in discussions with the Caribbean Examination Council on finalizing arrangements for these exams.

On SVGTV’s View Point programme Browne spoke on other challenges they are facing such as providing transportation for students from shelters to their various learning hubs.

The grade 6 and form 5 students were given the opportunity to return to face to face learning from last Monday. The senior Education Officer said that the schools are at different levels in preparation for the upcoming exams.

Browne commended the teachers , principal, parents and other stakeholders working together to help the students prepare for their exams.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...