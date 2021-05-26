Sir James Mitchell on Vaccines Hesitancy

Former Prime Minister, Sir James Mitchell is advocating for persons to take the covid-19 vaccines and agreed that it should be incentivised.

Sir James voiced his opinion on radio, noting that vaccination hesitancy is a sad state of affairs as it seems that SVG is racing for the bottom with a low vaccinated population.

As it regard to ways of getting more people vaccinated, Sir James agreed with a suggestion made to use the lottery to encourage people to take the jab.

Sir James said that SVG’s economy is now dependent on two sources which include tourism and all efforts must be made to ensure the safety of locals and visitors and getting the majority of the population vaccinated is one way of doing so.

