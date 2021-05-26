Sourcing 50,000 Sputnik Vaccines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that they are pushing ahead with the procurement of Sputnik vaccines from Russia.

Speaking on radio, the Prime Minister said that they are making progress to get the vaccines to SVG as they were assured of 50-thousand doses.

He noted that some Astrazeneca vaccines had to be given away and the government will have to replenish its vaccine supplies.

The Sputnik vaccine has not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation and is not part of the global COVAX initiative, however, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that it has been proven to be effective as several persons locally , including himself, have taken the vaccine.

