$1.2M OUTSTANDING PROPERTY TAXES IN THE RED AND ORANGE ZONE

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department Kelvin Pompey has revealed that more than one million dollars is owed in property taxes by home owners of the Red and Orange zones.

Pompey said a recent analysis shows that there are more than five thousand properties from these zones registered with the department.

The Inland Revenue Department comptroller said given the devastation in these zones it would mean that the billing of property owners in these areas is unlikely at this time.

It was however noted that it is a policy matter and a decision will have to be made by the government.

