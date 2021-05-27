SANDALS RECRUITS 500 VINCENTIANS

Following the announcement of Sandals Resorts International in July last year to bring its all inclusive family brand beaches to SVG, the company has began recruiting possible Vincentian employees for training ahead of the resort’s planned revamping and reopening at the former Buccament Bay resort.

Speaking with our news team today, Managing Director of Sandals Grande St. Lucia – Winston Anderson says the recruitment drive began today, Wednesday May 26th 2021 and will continue up to Friday May 29th.

Anderson says their recruiters received approximately twelve hundred applications and that they will interview roughly six hundred persons over the next three days with the aim of identifying five hundred prospective employees.

Anderson said despite the pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano the company feels the recruitment drive is timely so that they can begin to expose and develope the prospective employees as there is much excitement for the future and what is to come from the Sandals brand in SVG.

Speaking on the quality of applicants who have attended the recruitment drive up, Anderson noted that the recruiters were pleasantly surprised by the competency and skills of the interviewees.

Regional Public Relation Manager for The Eastern Caribbean – Sunil Ramdeen noted that they had identified many diamonds in the rough as the company seeks to fill a slew of positions ranging from bartenders, cooks, concierge, front desk agents and restaurant managers.

Ramdeen also noted that the present recruitment is only the beginning, as Sandals will seek to engage with various stakeholders including taxi drivers, tour operators and farmers.

St.Vincent and the Grenadines will become Sandals’ fourth beaches location with sister resorts in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...