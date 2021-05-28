Crayfish Seized In Mesopotamia Due To Alleged Poisoning

Close to twenty pounds of crayfish were seized from at least five persons from the Glenside area in the Mesopotamia valley, following investigations that aquatic life in the Yambou river were allegedly poisoned.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence told SVGTV News that the discovery of dead crayfish were made four days ago and a team from the Ministry’s Law Compliance and Enforcement Unit were dispatched the following day to investigate and advised that people not to consume the crayfish an other aquatic life from along the Yambou river.

Providence said that the cause of poisoning is still unknown but noted that any chemical used could cause harm to people.

The Forestry Director added that aquatic life was impacted by volcanic ash and are under stress and poisoning the water puts additional stress on aquatic life. it was noted that this is not the first time that rivers have been poisoned.

The Forestry Director said river patrols are ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...