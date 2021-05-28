Lahars May Prevent Resettling In Some Areas of Red Zone

    Latest
    The NEMO Director  also noted that one of the main hazards of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere has been Lahars or mud flows which has caused rivers to reoccupy their natural course,  making it unfeasible for some persons to resettle in some areas of the red zone especially as we head into the hurricane season.

    Forbes said  in light of these changes in river courses, one of the important steps NEMO must take going  forward is the digital mapping and modeling  of the impacted communities  which is essential to guide the rebuilding and planning process particularly the affected communities in the red zone.

    The NEMO Director said with this in mind, persons in certain red zone communities will remain in shelters for some time and that the organisation is seeking alternative shelters ahead of the start of hurricane season which is June 1st.

    As it relates to COVID-19 and the protocols in place for evacuees, Forbes shared that should persons be required to move from one shelter to another that is hurricane fortified, they will be tested to keep all occupants of the shelters protected.

